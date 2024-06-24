Carlson Capital Management Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Summit X LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $476.16. 25,848,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,392,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.85. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $486.86.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

