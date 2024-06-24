Carlson Capital Management Has $447,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,585,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 79,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $371.15. 703,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,693. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $378.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.97.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

