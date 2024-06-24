Carlson Capital Management Has $3.14 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Carlson Capital Management cut its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,280 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,003,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,719,000 after buying an additional 98,057 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 116,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 368.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 532,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

