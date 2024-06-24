Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Critical Contrast

Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Captivision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Captivision and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captivision N/A N/A N/A NeoVolta -68.01% -32.41% -32.25%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captivision $14.64 million 5.81 -$74.73 million N/A N/A NeoVolta $3.46 million 27.67 -$2.64 million ($0.06) -48.00

This table compares Captivision and NeoVolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeoVolta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Captivision.

Risk & Volatility

Captivision has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta has a beta of -2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 309% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Captivision and NeoVolta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoVolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Captivision beats NeoVolta on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

