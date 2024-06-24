Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 90,215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,306,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,412,000 after buying an additional 87,527 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

CGXU traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 351,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,666. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

