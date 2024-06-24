Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Position Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

CGCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 211,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,708. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

