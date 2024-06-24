Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Evolus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOLS

Evolus Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. Evolus has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $660.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Evolus

In other news, Director Vikram Malik sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vikram Malik sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $30,820.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,616.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,131 shares of company stock worth $2,471,151. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Evolus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Evolus by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Evolus by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.