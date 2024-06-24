Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.
CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CALX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix
Calix Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CALX opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.90 and a beta of 1.75. Calix has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Calix will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calix
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.