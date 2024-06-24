Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Director Acquires C$45,250.00 in Stock

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00.

Calibre Mining Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE:CXB traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$1.83. 1,095,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of C$177.80 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.65.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

