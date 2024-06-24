Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Director Acquires C$45,250.00 in Stock

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00.
Calibre Mining Trading Up 1.7 %
TSE:CXB traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$1.83. 1,095,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of C$177.80 million for the quarter.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
