Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 246,596 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 870,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 337,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,888,000.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

