Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 50152551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Bushveld Minerals Stock Down 50.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98. The company has a market cap of £6.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.29.

About Bushveld Minerals

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

