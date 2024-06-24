Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 12-Month High at $244.35

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $244.35 and last traded at $242.34, with a volume of 156856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.87.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.68.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,986,000 after purchasing an additional 111,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,092,000 after acquiring an additional 226,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100,823 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

