Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Target Price at C$57.56

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$41.43 on Monday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 63.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.90.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$744.27 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.7520161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total value of C$1,777,186.88. In other Trisura Group news, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total transaction of C$1,777,186.88. Also, Director Robert Edward Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.11 per share, with a total value of C$126,330.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

