Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) PT at $6.67

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of QS stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $1,028,644.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,029,503.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 487,559 shares of company stock worth $2,752,186. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

