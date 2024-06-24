Brokerages Set Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) PT at $5.42

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.42.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,468,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,258,000 after acquiring an additional 84,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,892,000 after buying an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 64.4% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,400,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after buying an additional 940,059 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $7,794,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,020,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 395,264 shares in the last quarter.
OM stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $223.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.00.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.
