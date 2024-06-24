Brokerages Set Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) PT at $5.42

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $144,082.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,702.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $144,082.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,702.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $27,160.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 265,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,647 shares of company stock worth $217,924 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,468,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,258,000 after acquiring an additional 84,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,892,000 after buying an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 64.4% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,400,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after buying an additional 940,059 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $7,794,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,020,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 395,264 shares in the last quarter.

OM stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $223.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

