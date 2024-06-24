Brokerages Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Target Price at $513.23

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $506.15.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Northrop Grumman Stock Performance
NYSE:NOC opened at $432.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.20 and a 200-day moving average of $460.76. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
