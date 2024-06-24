Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price at $183.00

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.00.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $182.05 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,586,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

