Brokerages Set Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Price Target at $5.38

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several research firms have commented on SOL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Emeren Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in Emeren Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,885,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 832,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 276,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 74.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Emeren Group has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Research analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

