Brokerages Set Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Price Target at $5.38

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.
Several research firms have commented on SOL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 24th.
Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Emeren Group has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Research analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
