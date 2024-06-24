Britvic (LON:BVIC) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,080 ($13.70) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.42) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

BVIC stock traded up GBX 78 ($0.99) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,172 ($14.87). The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,298.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 770 ($9.77) and a one year high of GBX 1,207 ($15.31). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 936.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 879.78.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

