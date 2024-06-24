Britvic (LON:BVIC) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,080 ($13.70) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.42) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.
