Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,976,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110,356. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

