BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 479.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,450 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises about 0.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 892,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after acquiring an additional 44,978 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 116,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XONE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.51. 15,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,098. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

