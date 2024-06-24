BNB Price Reaches $565.37 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $83.44 billion and $2.03 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $565.37 or 0.00939189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,539 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,565,906.05273405. The last known price of BNB is 570.12633445 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2186 active market(s) with $1,484,286,569.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
