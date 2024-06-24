Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Shares of BX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,062. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.40 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

