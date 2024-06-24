BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.28

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.28 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 60869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1,015.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,241,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,821,000 after buying an additional 1,129,876 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,319,000.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

