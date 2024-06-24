BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.28

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.28 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 60869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
