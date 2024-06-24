Bitcoiva Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $420,119.72 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $106.28 million and $420,119.72 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $6.62 or 0.00011005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,185.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.82 or 0.00582913 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00071465 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 6.68288092 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $409,035.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

