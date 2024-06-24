Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIRK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Birkenstock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.62.

NYSE BIRK opened at $61.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $458,539,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $177,068,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,974,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,543,000 after buying an additional 40,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,469,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $27,152,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

