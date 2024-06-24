Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.0 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.77. 2,731,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average is $126.28.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

