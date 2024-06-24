Birch Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,592 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for 2.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Infosys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,547,000 after buying an additional 209,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Infosys by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,328,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after buying an additional 720,885 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Infosys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,822,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,364. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.16%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

