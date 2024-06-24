Birch Capital Management LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $221,351,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,731 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,150,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,940,000 after purchasing an additional 891,164 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,707,000 after purchasing an additional 789,070 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,852,000 after purchasing an additional 659,324 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.72. 1,656,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,535. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $149.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.96. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

