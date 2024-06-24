Birch Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Birch Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.42. 1,670,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.33.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

