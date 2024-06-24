Birch Capital Management LLC Buys 1,470 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 3.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Accenture by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after buying an additional 875,723 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,421,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $308.98. 8,481,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.29.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.09.

Get Our Latest Report on ACN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.