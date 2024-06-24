Beyond Meat Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 46,149 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 25% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,783 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 155,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $902,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 312.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 77,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.58. 2,598,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,545. The firm has a market cap of $426.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.43. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYND. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Argus upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BYND

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.