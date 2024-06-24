Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SJM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.70. 2,017,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,941. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.70. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $153.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

