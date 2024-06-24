Benchmark Raises Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Price Target to $18.00

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Steelcase Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of SCS opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

