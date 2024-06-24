Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Reduced by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.02. 31,034,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,959,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $312.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

