Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 260 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 66,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. 505,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,892. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

