Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,468 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $19,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 750,511 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372,497 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,113,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 124,160 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 617,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

