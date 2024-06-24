Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $7,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.53. 3,299,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,158. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.29.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

