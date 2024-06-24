Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 4,267 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,367,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,260. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

