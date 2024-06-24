Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 39 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,081.79. 663,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,738. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,019.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,030.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

