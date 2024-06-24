Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 1,089 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 23.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Diageo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Diageo by 9.9% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $130.32. 675,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.72. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $129.11 and a 52 week high of $179.78.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

