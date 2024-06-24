Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 10,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Intel by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 38,429 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 448,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,549,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,634,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

