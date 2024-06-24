Ballentine Partners LLC Has $67.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $67,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,994,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,507,000 after buying an additional 598,325 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 550,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,215,000 after buying an additional 179,008 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.64. 555,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,753. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $299.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.50.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

