Ballentine Partners LLC Has $39.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $39,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VGK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.06. 1,719,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,913. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $70.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

