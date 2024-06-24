Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 95,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,891,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,083. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.