Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $239,244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 45,888.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after acquiring an additional 255,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.36.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $534.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,021. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $532.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.97.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

