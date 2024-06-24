Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 60 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 36.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 128.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after buying an additional 35,698 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MOH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.46. 842,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.57 and a 52 week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

