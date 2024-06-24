Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 376 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Moody’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $421.89. 1,037,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,788. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $423.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

