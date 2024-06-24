Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 249 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after acquiring an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,143,000 after buying an additional 3,202,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,821,000 after buying an additional 213,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after buying an additional 3,119,793 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,383,000 after buying an additional 696,610 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,639,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,599. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $96.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

