Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 609 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $686.12. 4,557,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,096. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $689.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $621.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.54. The company has a market capitalization of $295.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

